St. Charles City Council approves 1-year pause on new short-term rental permits

If approved by the mayor, the proposal would go into effect June 17. Rentals in areas with commercial zoning would not be affected.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles City Council on Tuesday approved a one-year moratorium on new residential permits for short-term rentals.

Councilmembers voted 8-2 to approve the moratorium, which would apply to rentals of 30 days or less and go into effect June 17.

Short term-rentals in areas with commercial zoning will not be affected, St. Charles spokesperson Beth Norviel said.

The resolution now awaits the signature of St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.