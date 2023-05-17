St. Charles City Council approves 1-year pause on new short-term rental permits

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles City Council on Tuesday approved a one-year moratorium on new residential permits for short-term rentals.
Councilmembers voted 8-2 to approve the moratorium, which would apply to rentals of 30 days or less and go into effect June 17.
Short term-rentals in areas with commercial zoning will not be affected, St. Charles spokesperson Beth Norviel said.
The resolution now awaits the signature of St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.
In St. Louis, city leaders are considering similar regulations on short-term rentals. The city's planning commission approved a plan for regulations on short-term rentals just last week, and it's now heading to the St. Louis Board of Alderman, according to Spencer.