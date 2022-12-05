City of Saint Charles shuts down another drinking water well citing contamination

Five of the city's seven water wells are now closed, according to the press release.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The City of Saint Charles shut down a fifth water well as concerns over contamination continue to mount.

In a press release, the city said it has now shut down five of seven wells in the Elm Point wellfield due to detections of contamination. The city said drinking water for residents and businesses is safe.

The announcement said the most recent closure was of City Well No. 9, the city's largest water production well. The announcement said the city's water treatment plant is operating at about 25% due to the closures.

"The City of Saint Charles reassures its residents and business owners that the drinking water being provided throughout the City remains safe for consumption," the announcement said.

The city said the closures have forced the city to purchase additional drinking water from the City of St. Louis, which is more expensive than processing its own water.

The city has blamed the contamination on Ameren Missouri and two other companies that have since gone out of business. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has been investigating the contamination, but the city said it is taking too long.

"The City cannot wait on the USEPA to hold Ameren Missouri and the polluting parties accountable for the spreading contamination in the wellfield," the city said in the press release.

Last month, Ameren Missouri said it supports the EPA-directed testing and will continue to work with St. Charles, the EPA and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as they have for years.

The public comment period was extended to March 6, 2023.

To submit public comments on the issue you can email pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov or submit them by mail to Assistant Attorney General, U.S. DOJ - ENRD, P.O. Box 7611, Washington, DC 20044-7611.

