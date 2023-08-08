x
St. Charles police looking for missing 14-year-old reported as runaway

The St. Charles Police Department said Hannah Hesterberg was last seen on Monday on West Clay Street. No further information regarding her description was provided.
Credit: St. Charles Police Department
Hannah Hesterberg.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday after reportedly running away from home in St. Charles. 

The St. Charles Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Hannah Hesterberg, 14, was last seen Monday on West Clay Street.

The department did not provide any further information.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 636-949-3300.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

