St. Charles police looking for missing 14-year-old reported as runaway

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday after reportedly running away from home in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Hannah Hesterberg, 14, was last seen Monday on West Clay Street.

The department did not provide any further information.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 636-949-3300.

