St. Charles veterans to honor fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

Visitors can expect to hear remarks from state leaders and see a special tribute to the family of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The annual St. Charles County Veterans Day Program is happening Thursday afternoon.

Visitors can expect to hear remarks from state leaders and see a special tribute to the family of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

It starts at 1 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office building, also known as the St. Charles Historic Courthouse at 100 N. Third Street.

We’re expecting to hear remarks from Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who will give the Keynote Address.

Additional remarks will be made by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.

District 3 County Councilman Mike Elam, who served in the U.S. Navy, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Senator Roy Blunt will also speak at the program.

Music will be performed by the St. Charles Municipal Band and local veterans’ groups will present colors and conduct the wreath-laying ceremonies.

Veterans will take time to honor Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz, a U.S. Marine from Wentzville who was killed in the August bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Various St. Charles veterans’ organizations will present the Schmitz family with a gift during the program.

Thousands of people lined Lance Corporal Schmitz’s funeral procession in September, a 31-mile stretch of interstate.