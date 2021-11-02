Woman found dead in St. Charles, investigation underway

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in St. Charles early Thursday morning.
Officers with the St. Charles Police Department were called at about 3 a.m. to the 900 block of North Second Street, which is along a stretch of road with several shops and businesses in the city. They arrived to find a woman in her late 30s dead at the scene.
The St. Charles Police Department said the woman’s death is “currently undetermined” and that officers are investigating.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.