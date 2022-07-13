St. Clair County car crash kills 2 people

Two people died late Tuesday night after a car crash near Millstadt, Illinois.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 158 at Douglas Road, in St. Clair County around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a car failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a second car in the intersection, Illinois State Police say.

The passenger in the first vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. Three other juvenile passengers were in the vehicle, one airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries while the other two refused medical attention, according to the Illinois State Police press release.

ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation at this time. No other information is available as the investigation is open and ongoing.

