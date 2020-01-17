ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An officer with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has passed away.

Correctional officer Jason Jenks was 46 years old.

Jenks served with the department for more than 18 years and had a few different roles from being an auxiliary deputy, bailiff, patrol deputy and correctional officer.

He was also honored as the 2016 Correctional Officer of the Year and has received numerous accolades during his service, according to the department.

“Officer Jenks was dedicated to serving others and he never hesitated to help any of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Belleville Illinois It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Correctional ... Officer Jason Jenks. Officer Jenks passed away today at the age of 46 years old. Officer Jenks proudly served with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department for over 18 years.