ST. CLAIR COUNTY — About 100 first responders are searching for a man who went missing in St. Clair County Tuesday morning.

Marvin Mueller, 71, went missing from a home on the 2100 block Steppig Road in Columbia, Illinois, at around 6:30. First responders are concerned about medical issues he might have and started searching at 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Dispatch at 618-939-6464

© 2018 KSDK