ST CLAIR, Mo. — A school bus from the St. Clair R-XIII school district carrying about 25 students was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the school district said the bus was on Route WW when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck. The students, which ranged from kindergarten to high school, were sent to St. Clair Elementary School in another bus to get checked out.

None of the students were seriously hurt, the spokesman said.