Police looking for people in connection with gunshot that shattered window at St. Clair Square

The mall was placed on lockdown Tuesday while police searched for a suspect. Now, they need help identifying people seen in security footage

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police released surveillance images of four people they want to speak to in connection with the incident that put St. Clair Square on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, there was a disturbance between two men Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived on scene, they learned one of the men had a gun and fired shots outside of the food court entrance, which shattered a window.

Both men ran from the area. Police said preliminary information revealed the two men were acquainted with each other and had been arguing before the shots were fired.

Police said one of the men in the disturbance and a witness were located outside the main mall entrance and the man involved was taken into custody. Police did not find a firearm.

On Wednesday, the department released security images from the mall. Police said the images were captured minutes before the incident. Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or leave a tip on the department's website.

Police put the mall on lockdown for a thorough search Tuesday afternoon to locate the suspect who fired the gun, but he was not found and is believed to have fled from the area before the officers arrived.