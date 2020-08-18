St. Clair Square reopens after disturbance prompts temporary closure

A disturbance between two acquaintances led to shots being fired outside the food court entrance

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A mall in the Metro East was temporarily closed for about an hour and a half on Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance.

According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, there was a disturbance between two men. When officers arrived on scene, they learned one of the men had a gun and fired shots outside of the food court entrance, which shattered a window.

Both men ran from the area. Police said preliminary information revealed the two men were acquainted with each other and had been arguing before the shots were fired.

Police said one of the men in the disturbance and a witness were located outside the main mall entrance and the man involved was taken into custody. Police did not find a firearm.

According to a release from the Fairview Heights Police Department, the mall was locked down for a thorough search to locate the suspect who fired the gun, but he was not found and is believed to have fled from the area before the officers arrived.

The mall reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the FHPD at 618-489-2100 or by leaving a tip on its website: www.fhpd.org.