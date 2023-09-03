Metro East hospital closes Convenient Care a week into systemwide outage affecting phone, internet services

The hospital said anyone experiencing chest pains or major trauma shouldn't delay care, and should immediately call 911.

O'FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth's Convenient Care has temporarily closed amidst a now week-long outage that affected all of the hospitals in the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

St. Elizabeth's posted to Facebook Saturday to announce the closure of the service at the hospital, citing the outage.

"St. Elizabeth's Emergency Department is always open for your emergency needs," the post said.

The outage was reported on Aug. 27, and affects the ability of St. Elizabeth's to access almost all online operating systems, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday. The outage affected the hospital's phone system as well.

On Sunday, one week since the outage began, a HSHS spokesperson told 5 On Your Side federal agencies were now involved in the investigation into the outage.

The spokesperson did not give an update on when the system would be restored.

The hospital has not listed a cause for the outage, and declined to state whether patients' records were leaked.

Other local hospitals affected by the HSHS outage include:

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story as information is confirmed.