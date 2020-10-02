ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in St. Francois County.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive around 6 a.m.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin confirmed his office is on the way to the scene to investigate two shooting deaths.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

KSDK

