ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in St. Francois County.
Officers responded to the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive around 6 a.m.
St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin confirmed his office is on the way to the scene to investigate two shooting deaths.
No other details have been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
