St. Francois County 911 Center looks to multimillion-dollar radio upgrade to improve communications

The project will improve communications between dispatchers and first responders.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dispatchers at the St. Francois County 911 Center have their sights set on a massive upgrade to their radio technology.

Since going on the air in 1993, the call center in Park Hills, approximately 60 miles south of St. Louis, has seen its share of challenges.

In January of 2011, the County consolidated with Ste. Genevieve County and now operate out of the same building in Park Hills.

Their call load now averages about 120,000 calls a year between multiple counties.

Some years ago, the FCC mandated a frequency split, which cut their frequencies in half and reduced power in their airwaves.

On Thursday, Director Alan Wells told 5 On Your Side when that happened, it created communications havoc for them to be able to reach responders in their rural areas.

He added that more metal roofing and building infrastructure has created another issue.

“We're sending our responders into incidents. Into schools and factories and into homes that we're not able to communicate well on the handheld radio system,” Wells said.

Now, thanks to citizen support through local sales tax, Wells and his team look forward to a $7-million radio project between St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

A new simulcast system will be equipped with more towers and more transmitters.

Wells noted that the 911 call center's handheld coverage currently sits at about 60 to 65 percent at best. That is when a first responder on the other side of a call can hear properly and can communicate with the people in the room effectively.

They're hoping these new upgrades will help them reach 90%.

“We can talk out on the street all day long with our handhelds and our mobiles but when we get into these critical infrastructures that are hard and concrete …” said Chuck Farr who has been in Dispatch for 23 years.

“There's no way to do it unless we have good radios, good phones. Like that's how we communicate,” added Karlie Blankenship, a shift supervisor.

The county just moved to Phase Two of its radio-upgrade plan in which it will have to get approval on tower locations and from the FCC on their frequencies.