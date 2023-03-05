Bismarck man killed in St. Francois County crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Bismarck man died Tuesday morning after a crash in St. Francois County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 86-year-old Norvel Kneusel.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Route OO at Route DD. According to MSHP, Kneusel was stopped on Route DD and then drove into the path of another car that was driving north on Route OO. The second car collided with the right side of Kneusel's car.
Kneusel and his 64-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to local hospitals. Kneusel was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.
The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.