Threats and harassment played role in St. Francois County's health director's decision to resign

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The health director of St. Francois County has resigned as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In an email to 5 On Your Side, Amber Elliott confirmed her resignation.

She said threats and harassment while being the health director factored into her decision to move on from St. Francois County.

"I made the move due to career advancement and the betterment of my family. Yes, threats and harassment played a factor in my decision," Elliott wrote in an email.

Her last day will be Nov. 20.

There was previously a face mask mandate in St. Francois County that drew attention from supporters and protesters. Earlier this month, the St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees did not vote to extend the face-covering order, which means that the order has expired.