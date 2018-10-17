ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Francois County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

John Luebbers Sr. was near St. Francois Cemetery in Desloge when in his 2000 Chevy Blazer traveled off the right side of the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The crash report stated Luebbers overcorrected and crossed into oncoming traffic, where he hit another SUV head-on.

Luebbers’ SUV rolled over. The 63-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle—a 17-year-old girl from Bonne Terre—had minor injuries.

© 2018 KSDK