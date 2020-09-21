St. Francois County leaders discuss amending mask mandate the day it goes into effect

The amendments come less than a week after the original order was passed

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The day a controversial mask mandate is supposed to take effect in St. Francois County, leaders will meet to amend the order. The revisions come less than a week after the original order was passed.

Under the county’s mask mandate, anyone over the age of 9 must wear a mask in public until October 22. Failure to follow the rules could result in a fine.

When county leaders meet Monday at 10 a.m., they will address ramifications for residents who fail to comply with the order. There is a possibility that residents would not face criminal penalties.

St. Francois County’s mask mandate comes as cases continue to rise dramatically in the area. Two weeks ago, the county reported 195 cases. One week later, that number had more than doubled to 463 cases.

A number of upset residents have spoken out against the mandate, arguing it infringes on their First Amendment rights. Some have threatened they will not comply. Only a small handful of residents have come out in support for the mandate.

Most of the St. Louis area is under a mask mandate. St. Francois County’s neighbor to the north, Jefferson County, is not under any order, even though cases have reached what’s considered the “red zone” in the last couple weeks.