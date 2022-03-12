'I’ll never be able to look at a Nutcracker the same': St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month

You can catch The Nutcracker at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 18. There are performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis this month.

It's something one local first grader and her family will never forget it.

“She’s actually my middle daughter and so I lovingly call her my Oreo. She’s the good stuff in the middle," Jenn Roberts said.

Jenn Roberts’s first-grade daughter Sydney is a dancer, singer, and piano player.

“I’ll never be able to look at a Nutcracker the same," Jenn said.

This December Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker in St. Louis.

Jenn said her family loves musicals and theatre performances.

“I saw they were doing auditions and when I asked Sydney if she’d be interested or if she’d like to do it, she said yes," Jenn said.

It’s a night that will rank pretty high in Sydney’s eyes, too.

“I love dancing because you get to get your wiggles out," she said.

It’s a return to a passion of many, after countless cancellations during the pandemic.

“It’s such an iconic image and symbol of Christmas," Jenn said.

It's also a reminder for Sydney to dream big, always.

“The fact that she’s only six and is able to perform on the Fox Theatre stage is pretty remarkable," Jenn said.

For this little performer, her Snowflake dance may just be the start.

“She went to the Fox theatre recently to see Frozen, and she was there with her dad. Her dad walked her down to the front of the theater during intermission and said, “Sydney, look, this is what you’re going to be performing to in a month," Jenn said.