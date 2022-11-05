Firetrucks take a beating on St. Louis surface streets

A bumpy Jefferson Avenue near the fire department HQ is taking a toll on fire trucks. A St. Louis plan may bring relief.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders have a master plan to spend $21.6 million to repave major thoroughfares.

Just over $1 million of that will be spent on Jefferson Avenue between Chippewa Street to Chouteau Avenue.

Fire Station One is down the street from the new National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, which is still under construction.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the heavy machinery and big trucks have taken a toll on the road.

"We are working with the city's street department (to) get these filled," The chief said. "They are short-staffed just like we are."

He said the many bumps and holes are taking a toll on fire vehicles.

"We tell our members as they drive the trucks up and down the street in the surrounding areas, be mindful of where you are going," Jenkerson said. "Some of the conditions of the street do cause an issue with our trucks."

The Streets Department is looking to hire 63 more people.

The plan is to fully repave Jefferson Avenue and other large streets and reduce wear and tear on the firetrucks.