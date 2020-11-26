You might miss your flight if you don’t remember to leave this item at home

The airport has seen a rise in travelers with the "cat eyes" device on their key chains or carrying it in their pockets

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Lambert International Airport wants to remind travelers a device many call "cat eyes" is not allowed at the airport.

Not only is it not allowed at the airport, but the item is illegal in St. Louis County.

The airport has seen a rise in travelers with the device on their key chains or carrying it in their pockets. Most often, TSA takes the item from the passenger. However, in St. Louis County, when an individual has a cat eyes device and places it in their pocket or luggage, it is also considered a concealed weapon, according to the airport.

When TSA finds the item, St. Louis County police are contacted, the airport said in a release. Which leads to the passenger being removed from the security line, taken to the airport police station and the passenger may be prosecuted under state statute or St. Louis County ordinance.

"So, if you are flying over the upcoming holidays and you want a smooth trek through TSA security, as well as no additional time spent with the airport police, keep the cat eyes at home," the airport said in a release.

Our collection of CAT EYES is growing. We don’t need any more. So, before traveling through STL, Airport Police suggests keeping this prohibited item at home. The cost could be more than just a summons… you just might miss your flight. pic.twitter.com/sbG16ePPi1 — STL Airport (@flystl) November 25, 2020