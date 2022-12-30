St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking

Video posted to social media on Dec. 22 showed Brandon Bosley confront and threaten to shoot a woman who he said had just tried to carjack him.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident.

Video posted to social media on Dec. 22 showed Bosley confront a woman as she lay in the snow just hours after a strong winter storm.

Bosley said he began recording the video moments after he called 911 to report he was the victim of an attempted carjacking near the BP gas station at Madison Street and North Florissant Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police said on Dec. 23 the woman was charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

"I just want you all to know, this ain't no different from what you go through," Bosley said in the Facebook Live video.

Bosley told 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell that on Thursday night police took him in for questioning and interrogated him for two hours, accusing his statements from the night of the incident with not matching up with video in their possession. Bosley said he was not detained or arrested on any charges.

While Bosley acknowledged that he may have given incorrect information about exactly where he was at certain parts of the night, he said any incorrect statements were honest mistakes, not attempts to deceive or mislead the investigation.

Bosley told 5 On Your Side he felt angry and upset with police for treating him like a suspect and not a victim, claiming this is why other people in the ward are reluctant to cooperate with police.

Bosley threatened to sue any police or politicians who either press charges or attack him over the incident.

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis police department regarding Bosley's comments. A spokesperson responded that they did not have an update to provide on an investigation.

5 On Your Side has bleep censored the profane language and blurred the woman's face in the video below.

Bosley, who faces the voters in a re-election bid next April, turned his car around and drove back toward the woman and began swearing at her.

Bosley did a 40-minute interview with 5 On Your Side on Dec. 23. He said he stayed in the area to make sure police arrested the woman so she wouldn't try to rob someone else.

"Do you have a gun," he asked the woman in the video, "Because I got one on me too. I swear to God, if you pull it I'm gonna blow your [expletive] head off."

Bosley's handgun is clearly visible at several points in the video he posted, including when he gets out of his car and confronts the woman.

“I pulled my weapon when I was walking back to my vehicle. You never saw me walk up with her with a gun,” Bosley told 5 On Your Side.

Bosley told 5 On Your Side he did not point the weapon at the woman and had no intention of hurting her.

At one point, Bosley claims someone struck the woman with a vehicle, but the video doesn’t appear to show it on screen.

A storm brought arctic temperatures to the St. Louis area Thursday night, and at 9:26 p.m., when the live video was recorded, it was about -5 degrees.

According to an incident, the 40-year-old woman was taken into custody and found to be carrying a knife.