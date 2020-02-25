ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore has died.

Moore served as an alderman in the city's 4th Ward since April 2007. He lived in the ward for more than 60 years.

City leaders expressed their sympathies and condolences over his death.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of 4th Ward Alderman Sam Moore," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in a statement. "He was a great representative, a man of the people, and a good friend. My condolences to his family, friends, and constituents. Rest in peace."

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed called Moore his "spiritual advisor, best friend and brother."

"Words cannot express the sorrow in my heart with the loss of such a dear friend," Reed said. "Please hold his family and our entire City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in your heart during this difficult time."

It is not clear how Moore died.

