St. Louis 11th Ward Alderwoman Sarah Wood Martin resigns

Wood Martin said in a Facebook post she would continue to work as a volunteer in the community.

ST. LOUIS — Sarah Wood Martin, the Alderwoman for St. Louis' 11th Ward, has resigned from her position of five years, effective Monday.

In a news release, Wood Martin said her resignation comes from the passing of Proposition R.

"Unfortunately, under the provisions of Proposition R, I must make a choice," she wrote. "I cannot continue my work in the Capitol and serve on the Board of Aldermen. As a working mom who cares deeply about the example I set for my kids, I will not abandon my career or be forced out of my profession."

Wood Martin is a registered lobbyist for Gateway Government Relations, a lobbying firm which "strongly believes in community service," according to its website.

In the release, Wood Martin said, "Each year, the Missouri General Assembly passes legislation that impacts families, neighborhoods, and business of Missouri, and I have dedicated my professional career to advocate for policies that move our state forward."

Wood Martin stated she is excited for St. Louis' future and loves the city and its history, people and neighborhoods.

On her public Facebook page, Wood Martin thanked numerous people who have worked with her in her journey as alderwoman, including her own family.

"Thank you also to my family who have supported me and the crazy schedule that comes along with public service," she said.

Wood Martin has served as the alderwoman for the city's 11th Ward, which covers the far southeastern portion of the city.