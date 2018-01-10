ST. LOUIS – St. Louis made the Forbes list for ‘Top 10 Rising Cities for Startups.’

Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution announced the first-ever list on Monday. St. Louis took the second spot.

"The value of venture capital investments in the past three years in St. Louis is up 90% compared to the prior three years, per PitchBook. Cloud-based software firm Essence Group Holdings has conducted three raises worth a combined $241 million since 2011," Forbes said.

According to Forbes, to create the list of emerging startup cities, they we eliminated the 10 metro areas that garnered the most venture capital (VC) funding over the past three years: San Francisco, New York, Boston, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Austin. The drop-off in VC money over that period from Austin to No. 11 Atlanta is more than $500 million, according to PitchBook data.

Forbes compared the 30 largest metro areas, outside of the 10 above, on 13 metrics related to costs (business and living), education levels, college presence, entrepreneurship rates, working-age population growth and venture capital investments (density, total number, dollar value and growth). Data was provided by PitchBook, Moody’s Analytics and the Kauffman Foundation.

