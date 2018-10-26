ST. LOUIS – Have you always wanted to open a restaurant? Turns out St. Louis is among the top spots to do it.

LendingTree analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities to see which offers prospective restaurateurs the best shot at success. Researchers looked at average estimated annual revenue, estimated payroll costs per employee, number of restaurants per 100,000 households with incomes of $50,000 and number of restaurants per 100,000 residents ages 35-54.

St. Louis came in No. 10 on the list with an overall score of 68.7.

Restaurants are expected to create 1.6 million new jobs by 2027, according to LendingTree.

The Big Apple ranked last at No. 50. Click here for the full list.

