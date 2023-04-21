St. Louis apartment building evacuated due to fire

About two dozen residents were evacuated after a fire broke out on the building's roof.

ST. LOUIS — A multi-story apartment building was evacuated Friday afternoon for a second-alarm fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department said it responded shortly before 2 p.m. to a fire at the Brewery Apartments on 1700 N. 20th Street. They arrived to find flames showing from the roof.

About two dozen residents were evacuated, with six of them assisted by firefighters. A video posted to the department’s Twitter page shortly showed dark smoke rising from the roof as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was on the roof inside a utility room and extended to roofing materials, the department said. It was not in any residential apartments. As of 2:45 p.m., crews had water on the main body of the fire and were in the process of overhaul.

No injuries were immediately reported. It was unclear whether the fire caused residents to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.