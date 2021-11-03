Fire at St. Louis apartment building leaves man dead

There is no word on if anyone else was injured

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal fire in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department was called to an apartment building in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue for a report of a fire. That's in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood near Forest Park.

The department said the fire started in an apartment on the second floor. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Fire officials confirmed one man died in the fire. There is no word on if anyone else was injured.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad is at the scene investigating the fire.

No other information about the fire has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.