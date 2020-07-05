Did you know that Slate Pencil Urchins have self-sharpening teeth?

ST. LOUIS — It’s ‘Weird and Gross Day’ at the St. Louis Aquarium.

Join the aquarium’s team at 9:30 a.m. on May 7 for a Facebook Live. You’ll learn about some of the weird and gross things in the underwater world with the animal care team.

Here’s a little sneak peek: Did you know that Slate Pencil Urchins have self-sharpening teeth? Or that Sea Stars push their stomachs out of their mouths and Horseshoe Crabs eat with their legs?

The St. Louis Aquarium has been hosting Facebook Live events since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Click here for the aquarium's Facebook page