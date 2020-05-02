ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking for volunteers.

The aquarium is hosting a volunteer fair on Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m in Union Station's Midway 8 meeting room.

These are the volunteer positions they're hoping to fill:

Volunteer Ambassadors -- who will help the St. Louis Aquarium provide exceptional guest service and education for guests. This position includes welcoming and answering questions for school groups/teachers, tour groups and daily visitors, as well as helping in the Aquarium with guest flow and questions. Education Volunteers -- will provide educational content to guests of both the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and the Aquarium Foundation’s Conservation & Education Center (CEC) by interacting at exhibits or education carts in defined areas of the Aquarium and/or CEC. Education Volunteers may also assist in more formal classroom settings, working with school group visits and in educational classes/programs for youth.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.

An information presentation will be held at the top of every hour, followed by one-on-one volunteer interviews.

Afterward, interviewees will need to complete an application and a background check and pay a $20 fee, which covers a name tag and shirt. Volunteers will then get a tour of the aquarium.

For more information and to RSVP, click here .

