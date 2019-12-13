ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium doesn't open until Christmas Day, but we got a sneak peek!

As you walk into the aquarium, the entrance halls are filled with high tech screens and light displays.

Then you go into the grand lobby with its curved ceiling that displays a changing show featuring sea life, that is set to music.

Then there’s the Train Experience that takes guests into the Aquarium through a virtual ride where you start in the year 1894.

We also got a look at the Confluence that features environments filled with fish found at the bottom of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

And a look at the Global Rivers section featuring the River Monster habitat and the piranha habitat.

The aquarium opens on Christmas, but you can buy tickets now.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens on Christmas Day