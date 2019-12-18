ST. LOUIS — Ahead of opening day at the St. Louis Aquarium, we got a sneak peek at the aquarium’s otter family in their new habitat.

The aquarium introduced its three otter siblings – Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn – in their two-story habitat on Wednesday.

In the Changing Rivers gallery, the upper otter area features a waterfall and slide, dig pits and a sleeping den. The lower area is a water play environment where the otters can swim and chase each other, according to the press release.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium otters officially have names

KSDK

RELATED: First look inside the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

The otters were named after Mark Twain’s famous characters by the public in a contest on Facebook.

Thatcher and Sawyer are both girls and Finn is a boy.

Thatcher is like the big sister of the trio while Finn is like the little brother and Sawyer is more like the middle sibling always keeping the peace, according to Kat Echevarria, animal care manager of training.

“We are so excited to get open on December 25 so we can have the entire community get in here and see the otters, experience them up close and personal,” said Echevarria.

The otters came to St. Louis from Flamingo Gardens in Florida where they were born into a family of rescued otters. Since they were unable to be released into the wild, they needed a new home.

“We want people to feel that immediate connection with them, feel that love for them," said Echevarria. "Be inspired by them to then care for the otters' cousins in the wild."

The aquarium opens on Christmas Day, but tickets are available for purchase now.

Click here for more information on the otters and to buy tickets.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens on Christmas Day