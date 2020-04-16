ST. LOUIS — Grab your cereal and spend the morning with some of the St. Louis Aquarium's resident reptiles.

The aquarium has been hosting various virtual events as the coronavirus has it shut down to the public for the time being.

Visit the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook on April 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Learn what the reptiles eat, how they adapt to their environments and more.

After the virtual video, there will be an at-home activity on www.stlaquariumfoundation.org.

Beyond these weekly Tuesday and Thursday Facebook Live events, fans can keep up with the 13,000 animals that live at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station during "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

