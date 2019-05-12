ST. LOUIS — Talk about making a splash this holiday season! The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will open its doors for the first time on Christmas Day.

The 120,000 square foot, 2-story aquarium opened ticket sales at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but schools of would-be purchasers crashed the website.

"Immediately, they crashed our website so fast," Executive Director Tami Brown said. "I guess is one of those problems that is great to have. But we are very sorry that it happened."

The aquarium is designed to accommodate about 1,300 visitors a day, so timed tickets are highly recommended. Walk-up customers will likely face very long wait times.

The aquarium will be open on Christmas from noon to 6 p.m. and will be open for extended holiday season hours Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The aquarium will have one-of-a-kind exhibits with more than 13,000 aquatic animals from the rivers and oceans of the world including more than 60 sharks and rays in a 250,000-gallon tank.

Fish and other scaly creatures aren’t the only animals that will call the aquarium home. Otters, sloths, turtles, and owls will also have a place there.

Remember Lord Stanley, the blue lobster? He'll be there too and will live in his own hockey-themed habitat.

At the aquarium, there will be a 3D virtual reality train ride that honors the history of Union Station’s railroad past.

The aquarium will be open 365 days a year! Starting Jan. 5, it will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for kids. Annual passes are also available for purchase.

