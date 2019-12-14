ST. LOUIS — Your dog can be ‘so St. Louis’ with new toys at Arch Apparel.

The local store is selling toys that represent two St. Louis staples – Ted Drewes and Pappy’s Smokehouse.

The Ted Drewes toy is a soft toy and is in the shape of a cup of ice cream. The Pappy’s toy is also soft and in the shape of a bottle of Pappy’s barbecue sauce.

The toys were launched on Dec. 12 and quantities are limited. The Ted Drewes toy is already sold out, but Pappy’s is still available.

If you’d like to get your pup a toy representing the Lou, click here.