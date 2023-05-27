Archdiocese of St. Louis announces changes to parishes under 'All Things New' plan

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announced his final decision on the plan, which includes sweeping parish consolidations and priest reassignments.

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Saturday announced its finalized model for changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan.

At the Cardinal Rigali Center in Shrewsbury, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announced his final decision on the plan, which includes sweeping parish consolidations and priest reassignments.

Under the restructuring, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will consolidate into 134 parishes, overseen by close to 90 diocesan pastors and 17 religious order priests. This differs from a previous draft of the plan, which proposed the consolidation of the parishes into 88 pastorates.

Rozanski said 35 parishes will merge into neighboring parishes and 15 parishes will merge into five new parishes. There will also be a new parish for the Spanish-speaking community in St. Charles County.

The changes will be implemented as early as August and will continue until 2026, Rozanski said. Any appeals must come from a parishioner of the parish, and must be postmarked by June 12.

Archdiocese officials said Rozanski made his decision after compiling sacramental, financial and demographic statistics over the last decade from every parish and school in the Archdiocese, as well as feedback through surveys, listening sessions, focus groups and one-on-one meetings.

“We have too few priests in our large parishes and a disproportionate number of priests in our small parishes,” Rozanski said, adding that diocesan priests are aging, many being 65 or older, and their overall numbers are declining. “Without these changes, we predict that we will have more parishes than diocesan priests by 2025.”

The plan does not say how Catholic schools will be affected. Last year, the archdiocese said it would postpone restructuring its Catholic elementary schools until the 2024-25 school year.