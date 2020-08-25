St. Louis Archdiocese to install new archbishop Tuesday

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski came to St. Louis from Springfield, Massachusetts, where he spent six years as a bishop

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is welcoming and installing Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski during a Mass Tuesday.

Rozanski came to St. Louis from Springfield, Massachusetts, where he spent six years as a bishop.

He replaces Archbishop Robert Carlson, who served as Archbishop of St. Louis for 11 years. The diocese honored Carlson for his service during a mass on Monday.