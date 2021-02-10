St. Louis area families remember loved ones who died of COVID-19

The gathering was a chance for the community to embrace and encourage the families with prayers, songs and music

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area residents united on a somber Saturday night at the popular Sheldon Concert Hall near Grand Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The Midtown venue is usually packed for festive, fun events, but this gathering was anything buy jolly.

"Very tough," said Lita Taylor.

It was a chance for Taylor and dozens of others to come together at the Requiem of Light COVID-19 Memorial.

Earlier this year, Taylor and her husband survived their battles with the virus, but Taylor's 75-year-old aunt, Christine Casey, died.

"I wanted to be at this event to support the cause and share my aunt's memory. She left too soon," said Taylor.

"I know they're here with us tonight," said Amy Loui, who honored her mom and dad. Both died earlier this year.

"My parents were both extraordinary human beings. For me, this event was the community coming together and acknowledging all of the pain that we haven't been able to express together," said Loui.

Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, more than 700,000 people nationwide have died of COVID-19

In the St. Louis area, that number stands at more than 3,500.

"I wanted to hold a memorial to bring our community together and remember the lights that have gone out far too early," said Rebecca Messbarger, the organizer of the event.