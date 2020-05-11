Cities across St. Louis area hosting canned food drive

The items collected will go to local food banks

ST. LOUIS — Several cities across the St. Louis area are participating in the first-ever “Feed the Masses” food drive throughout the month of November.

Residents from each city are invited to bring canned goods to their parks and recreation departments through Nov. 30. The items collected will go to local food banks.

The city that collects the most items will be crowned the 2020 “Feed the Masses” champion.

Cities participating include:

Sunset Hills

Ballwin

Wildwood

Brentwood

Fenton

Clayton

Kirkwood

Ferguson

Bridgeton

Florissant

Arnold

Manchester

Maryland Heights

Eureka

Chesterfield

Crestwood

Des Peres

The Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department will be posting updates on the challenge to its Facebook page.

Click here to for more information on the food drive.