St. Louis Area Foodbank aims to provide 120K meals for local families

BMO Harris Bank has committed to match all online donations made on Thursday dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Area Foodbank is declaring Sept. 24 as “Feed a Neighbor Giving Day” – a day when the region can come together to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

BMO Harris Bank has committed to match all online donations made on Thursday dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000, according to a press release.

The foodbank can normally provide four meals with every donated dollar but on Thursday, those four meals become eight meals.

“A $10 donation becomes 80 meals, $25 turns into 200 meals, and $100 means 800 meals for families facing food insecurity throughout eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois,” the foodbank said in the release.

The foodbank’s goal is to collect enough donations in one day to provide 120,000 meals to St. Louis area children, families and seniors.