St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts food distribution event for families in need

Food vouchers were given to 2,000 families that could be redeemed for items needed to create a Thanksgiving meal

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosted its Thanksgiving Together food distribution event on Tuesday.

This year’s event was expanded from one location to 10 throughout the St. Louis area to address the increased need for food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food vouchers were given to 2,000 families that could be redeemed for items needed to create a Thanksgiving meal.

During the distribution, the foodbank provided at least 400 ready-to-cook whole turkeys and chickens along with boxes filled with a variety of sides. The foodbank also distributed fresh produce and gallons of milk.

In total, the foodbank distributed more than 21,000 of food to those in need.