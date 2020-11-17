St. Louis area hospital nurse retires after 45 years as daughter follows in footsteps

Wehmeyer and her daughter have a total of 67 years of nursing experience at SLU Hospital

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area nurse is retiring after decades of work at the same hospital.

Rhonda Wehmeyer, RN at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital had her last day of work last week. She worked at the hospital for 45 years. Her daughter, Tonya Pacino, RN, will continue her legacy and already has been at the hospital for 22 years.

According to a release from SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, when Wehmeyer first started at the hospital she had only planned to stay in the oncology unit for a couple of years because she wanted to move around to different areas. But she ended up staying in the oncology unit... for 45 years.

Her daughter Pacino knew she wanted to go into health care, but originally had no intention of becoming a nurse like her mom. A spokesperson from SLU Hospital said she was interested in science and math and started out as a biochemistry major, but after her freshman year, she told her mom she had enrolled in the nursing program after all.

Wehmeyer and her daughter have a total of 67 years of nursing experience at SLU Hospital.

Wehmeyer said she's going to miss the people the most. She'll join her husband who has been waiting for her in his own retirement. A spokesperson said the two hope to travel more and spend more time with their grandchildren.