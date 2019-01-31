ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association released a strongly-worded rebuke of Better Together's policing plan in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said Better Together "ignored years of learning and improvements that Ferguson brought" and says their plan would "almost certainly result in another such crisis in this community."

The release said Better Together never interviewed any of the police chiefs or command staff members of the SLAPCA and used out-of-date information. The release said Better Together based their suggestions on the Police Executive Research Forum report released in 2015.

The Better Together report said their suggestion was based of findings from the Police Executive Research Forum as well as public input, lessons learned from other regions, and the reports of Better Together and the Ferguson Commission.

SLAPCA said they have learned many lessons in the years since that report was released and the suggestions in the Better Together report would undermine their work in the area of community policing.

The St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association calls itself the "voice of professional law enforcement in the St. Louis area" and has members from more than 70 policing agencies in the St. Louis Area.

