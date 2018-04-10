ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will attend a Pulpit to Porches Initiative meeting at Better Family Life on Thursday.

The two chiefs will speak to dozens of church leaders at the meeting.

Reaching out to families in need, organizing block units, providing resources to people in open air drug markets to help them fight addition, business accountability, gun violence de-escalation centers and establishing neighborhood trauma centers will be discussed at the meeting.

Better Family Life Incorporated started the Pulpit to Porches Initiative in 2014 to organize churches to engage families in the neighborhoods in which the church is located.

Since then, over 112 churches have enrolled and 46 churches are active in direct neighborhood activities. The church leaders meet monthly to discuss plans on how to increase church community relations.

The churches have rallied under the theme of Common Crisis, Common Ground. The meeting is only open to church pastors, deacons, church coordinators or someone appointed by the church to be there.

If you would like to attend the meeting, contact Better Family Life.

