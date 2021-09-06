These St. Louis area pools are hosting dog swims this summer

There are dog swims all over the St. Louis area this month

ST. LOUIS — Summer's winding down, and that means the end of pool season for many spots around the St. Louis area. But many won't close until they can go to the dogs.

Many recreation and aquatic centers will open the gates for a pooch pool party after shutting down for the season.

Take a look at the list below of local pools that are hosting dog swims, and let us know if there’s one we’re missing.

Date TBD

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join us as we have a night of fun with our furry friends at the 8th Annual Doggie Dunk! Proof of updated vaccinations, DHPP and rabies required before entering the pool. *Event held rain or shine (thunder/lighting cause for cancel)

Cost: $10 per dog and handler; $7 per additional dog (max. 2 dogs per handler); $3 per each additional human

Sept. 7

Treat your doggie for a dip at The Lodge Outdoor Pool as we end our summer season! Watch your pooch paddle and play in the water, receive a tasty dog treat and make some frisky new friends! For the safety of everyone, owners must show current proof of the following vaccinations in order for their dogs to participate: Distemper, Parvo, Rabies. Dogs will not be allowed entry without written documentation of the above vaccines. Humans may not enter the water with their pooches; this swim is for dogs only! A portion of our proceeds will be donated to our partner, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, to help more animals find loving homes.



Weather unpredictability, online registration per session is required and opens at 12 p.m. on the day of the event. The cost is per human attending the sessions below (multiple dogs allowed per human). ALL human participants must pre-register online to attend the event. Maximum 50 humans per session.

Cost: $10 per human

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bring your dog to enjoy a dip in the pool! Must bring current shot records for each dog.

Cost: $10 per dog

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (all dogs)

Current shot records MUST be provided: Vac records, DHLPP and Rabies.

Cost: $10 per dog plus one human, $10 for each extra dog, $5 per extra human

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield has teamed up with the Dirk’s Fund Golden Retriever Rescue Group for the annual K-9 Splash. There is a maximum of two dogs per family and you must bring your dog’s most recent vaccination records in order to participate. (No puppies under four months.) All dogs need to be neutered or spayed.

Cost: $7/per dog. $3/per person, under 2 free.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Has your pooch been looking for a way to beat the heat? Bring man’s best friend to Splash Station Aquatic Center for this once-a-year chance for your canine friend to enjoy the pool like the rest of Wentzville's residents. Each dog will receive a snack and have a chance to win door prizes.* All dogs must be leashed while out of the water. You must show proof of vaccination at the time of registration or email it to Joshua.Hoppe@wentzvillemo.gov. To register, please call (636) 332-9236. In the event of cancellation due to inclement weather, the event will be made up on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

For questions about sponsorship or vendor opportunities, please contact Josh Hoppe at (636) 639-2186 or email Joshua.Hoppe@wentzvillemo.gov.

*You must preregister your dog by SEP 6 to be guaranteed a snack.

Cost: $15/dog at the door the day of.

Sept. 8

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Want to see fun and frolic at its finest? We're opening the pool for your 4-legged friends before closing for the season. Proof of current inoculations must be shown at the gate. Owners are responsible for the conduct and actions of their pets and will not be allowed to go underwater or swim in the lap pool with their dogs.

The Recreation Department reserves the right to limit numbers. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Barkley House, a UMC extended-care facility for pets in need of long-term medical care and their owners.

Cost: $10/dog with one adult human; $5 each additional human.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Proof of vaccinations required: Rabies, Bordetella and DHLPP

Owners are responsible for the clean-up of all waste.

Humans may not enter the water with the dogs, this is a swim for dogs only.

Cost: $5.00 per dog, Up to two dogs per human

Sept. 9

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (25 lbs or less), 6:00-7:30 p.m. (all dogs)

Current shot records MUST be provided: Vac records, DHLPP and Rabies.

Cost: $10 per dog plus one human, $10 for each extra dog, $5 per extra human

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Handlers must bring a copy of current rabies vaccination record for each dog. Handlers must be at least 18 years old and must sign waiver of liability. Dogs must be at least 6 months old.

Cost: $3 per person and $7 per dog, children 2 and under are free

Sept. 10

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Well-mannered dogs, ages 6 months or older, and their humans are invited to close out Aquaport’s season for a fun evening of swimming. All dogs are required to have current vaccination records for rabies and distemper. Dogs will need to be recently bathed and on a leash unless swimming. An adult must accompany children under the age of 18. The Kid’s Area will be available for small dogs. No other animals are allowed.

Cost: For members and residents: $10; Non-residents: $15; Each additional dog is $5

Sept. 11

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Handlers must bring a copy of current rabies vaccination record for each dog. Handlers must be at least 18 years old and must sign waiver of liability. Dogs must be at least 6 months old.

Cost: $3 per person and $7 per dog, children 2 and under are free

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join us for our annual dog swim, benefitting the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation. Dogs (and their human friends) will enjoy raffles, games, vendors, trainers and a whole lot more. Registration can be purchased at the door or in advance.

1 p.m.

Your pup can enjoy the same pool the rest of the family has visited during this end-of-season event. Humans are admitted free to Bridgeton Crossing Family Aquatic Park (outdoor pool) with dog's paid admission. You MUST show proof of your dog's rabies and distemper vaccinations at the time of pre-registration, or at the gate! Call (314) 739-5599 with questions.

Cost: Pre-register at the Bridgeton Recreation Center for $10, or pay $15 at the door.

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

People are allowed to wade in the water but not swim. All children and dogs must be accompanied by an adult. Owners must sign a waiver and are legally responsible for their dogs and any injuries or damage caused by their dogs. Owners must clean up after their dogs. Owners must provide vaccination records.

Cost: $10 per dog, 5$ per additional dog(Limit 2 dogs per handler); $3 for each additional person.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The PARC Maplewood/Richmond Heights Recreation staff bring you "Doggie Dive", the Annual Dog Swim at the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The swim is for the Greater St. Louis area dogs more than four months of age. Rabies vaccination paperwork is required for each dog to participate and must be presented at the front desk. Participants must sign a liability waiver. No children under 13 permitted. Children ages 13-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18. No more than two dogs per person. Wading to the knees is permitted. No human swimming and Aquatic Center rules apply.