Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local health officials are working to notify people in the St. Louis area who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The confirmed case of internationally-imported measles was announced in a joint press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County and St. Charles County health departments. Officials are awaiting completion of tests to determine the disease's strain from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three agencies are working to notify those who have been exposed to the highly contagious viral illness. Measles typically begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash generally appears a few days after exposure and usually begins as flat red spots on the face at the hairline that spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles and develops cold-like symptoms with a fever or rash should contact their healthcare providers. Do not go to a healthcare facility without calling first.

The health department listed the following known times and locations of possible exposure:

GYM: Fitness Edge (10571 Old Olive Street Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

07/21: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

07/24: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

URGENT CARE: Total Access Urgent Care (2138 1st Capitol Dr., St Charles, MO 63301)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 5-9 p.m.

HOSPITAL: Emergency Department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters (10 Hospital Dr., St Peters, MO 63376)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Officials said the locations are cooperating to help identify people who may have been exposed.

Measles is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Patients are considered to be contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears, and the virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, health officials said.

The departments strongly suggested health care providers to have patients isolate if they are suspected of having measles and to immediately report suspected cases to their local public health agency or to DHSS at (573) 751-6113 or (800) 392-0272.