ST. LOUIS — Schools across the county and city are on the defense. They're trying to tackle a problem that's hit their athletic events.

On Aug. 23, chaos erupted on two football fields after gunshots were fired.

That's why schools are adding on new safety measures.

Parkway School District never wants to see a situation like this again.



"We'll have increased security in our parking lots and at our stadium coming, administrators at the gate checking everything," Parkway Schools' Director of Athletics Mike Roth said. "No book bags in the stadium, no re-entry in the stadium."

Ferguson-Florissant School District is also making sure that there are no backpacks, handbags, or purses allowed in. People can also be screened by a metal-detecting wand. Beyond that, everyone is required to show an ID.

And this is scoring big with parents.

Malinda Baker's son plays number four on the field. Through the sport, she's ready to see him go against up against other players -- not the violence.

"In a world like today, we have to take all the measures we have to possibly take to keep our kids safe," Baker said. "The measures that they are taking great for all the kids involved, whether they're in the stands or in the field."



And this may hit close to home for this school district. Their spokesperson Kevin Hampton's daughter was at Parkway North High School last week when shots were fired.



"When I heard about last Friday night and I saw my wife's reaction, as a parent, my thought was 'I want to make sure we don't have parents that have that same fear for their children.' And so we're working to create a safe environment."



They are making sure that none of their students have to go head-to-head with this problem. "There is no guarantee, but those pieces together we think will create a much better experience for people," Hampton said.

St. Louis Public Schools, along with other districts, are also jumping in when it comes to these changes. Not just for football, but for other athletic events, as well.

