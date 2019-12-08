ST. LOUIS — If your little one heads back to school this week, you might want to take this year's "first-day" picture inside, especially Monday with the heat advisory for our area.

Several area districts already have plans in place for when heat indices exceed 95 degrees.

In Rockwood, they'll move all recess indoors once it reaches that level.

It may also cause team practices to be shortened or even canceled, all in the interest of safety.

In the Francis Howell district, if the heat index exceeds 105, every student will get a cup of water before they board the bus.

They'll also add staffing to any buses that have to travel longer than 30 minutes. The district also plans on having a nurse on call to respond if there are any emergencies.

Meanwhile, Sunday served as a chance to take one last splash before it's back to class.

"I’m nervous and excited at the same time," said Jessica Parks, the mother of two future first graders.

While the summer break may be ending, the summer sun is here to stay, at least for now.

"They had the mist fans, those are nice. Made sure we drank plenty of water," said Rebecca Smith.

Smith and her niece, Jayla, got a dose of the heat Sunday at the Zoo.

"That’s why we needed to spend some time together before she went back to school," said Smith.

They are now prepping for the piping hot Monday forecast.

"I love drinking water, I chug it all the time," said Jayla.

Jessica is making sure her two new first graders look their first day best and also stay cool.

"Make sure they don’t have layers," added Jessica.

Because taking the heat seriously is not a lesson Jessica wants to learn the hard way.

