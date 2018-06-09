ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert as a cold front and tropical moisture from tropical storm Gordon move into our area. A Flash Flood Watch is in force for the St. Louis area Friday evening to early Sunday morning.

Many outdoor activities for this weekend have been move, rescheduled or canceled.

Kirkwood High School’s football game against Marquette has been rescheduled to Thursday night at 6 p.m. instead of Friday night.

Francis Howell High School's football game has been moved to Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled First Responder’s Night Activities, special game ball deliver, dash for cash and other events to raise funds for the BackStoppers will be postponed until the October 12 game.

The National MS Society and Bike MS organizers made the decision to the cancel the 2018 ride.

"We know our cyclists have put in a lot of training and fundraising efforts, but the safety of our riders and being able to have a well-supported event is our top priority. We share in their disappointment of not being able to join together this weekend, and appreciate their support their support, understanding and continued efforts," organizers said in an email.

Alton’s Jazz and Wine Festival will now be held indoors. The festival will be on Saturday at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. The festival will feature four top regional and national jazz musicians as planned.

"The show will go on, just a few hundred yards down the riverfront from the Liberty Bank Amphitheater. In light of so many outdoor events being canceled, we are pleased this event will take place without fear of any impact from mother nature", said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman.

The 4th annual UBDRA Black Sunday meet, scheduled for this weekend is postponed until October 13-14.

