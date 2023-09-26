St. Louis Art Museum closed Wednesday due to power outage

All tickets for "The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century" will be refunded.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Art Museum closed early Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

A spokesperson with the art museum said that around noon Tuesday, a transformer went out of service and caused the power outage.

The art museum closed shortly after the outage and will remain closed on Wednesday. There is no estimated time on when the power will be restored, the spokesperson said.

All tickets for "The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century" will be refunded.

